Pete Davidson Out in NYC With Brooks Nader's Sister Sarah After Split From Elsie

Pete Davidson's love life may have a new chapter ... 'cause he and reality star and model Sarah Jane Nader were seen out in Brooklyn Monday night.

Check it out -- Deuxmoi obtained video that shows the pair walking across a street together before stepping into a car. There's no obvious PDA ... but the comedian did open the door for Sarah before heading over to the driver's side.

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The duo's outing comes eight months after Pete welcomed his daughter, Scottie, with his ex, model Elsie Hewitt. He and Elsie dated for just over a year before they split in May 2026. The exes announced in July they reached a coparenting agreement and noted their main focus is their daughter.

Meanwhile, Sarah's last public romance was in 2024 with Alexis Williams. She came out as bisexual during season one of her reality show with her famous sisters, "Love Thy Nader."