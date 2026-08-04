Read The Email Dorit Kemsley's Ex PK Sent Her About Alleged Financial Issues, She Disputes

Dorit Kemsley's estranged husband PK wrote an emotional email about their alleged financial situation months after their breakup ... begging her to work with him to cut down expenses ... but she claims he has more than enough money to continue paying the bills.

TMZ obtained the message PK sent to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star on June 26, 2024 … two months after their split.

PK wrote, "Last week, I sent you a respectful and straightforward text email noting that our current expenses are not sustainable and will be devastating to our family if not promptly addressed and rectified."

He said he repeatedly tried to see their kids … only for Dorit to tell him the kids were being taken care of by nannies or her parents.

PK wrote ... "It is simply unacceptable that I am being deprived of spending meaningful time with our children, especially given that you are not available to be their caretaker while filming (or during your upcoming travels with other cast members) and that you have instead chosen to delegate these responsibilities to others."

He added ... "All I have asked of late is for you to have an open and productive dialogue regarding our family's precarious financial situation because changes must be made to protect our family's future."

PK continued ... "Instead of taking responsibility for your role in the situation and being respectful and collaborative, you continue to try to dictate and impose your financial demands on me … and when I won't acquiesce, you levy false claims against me about our children … and try to weaponize my sobriety."

Regarding her need for cash, PK said ... "you can use your own income for cash withdrawals and to pay for your credit cards," noting that he pays the bills on his cards.

As TMZ first reported, PK claims the family home is close to being foreclosed on … while Dorit said PK is making up an emergency in an effort to kick her out of the home and sell it off.

She claims PK has the funds to cover the unpaid balance and cover monthly child and spousal support.