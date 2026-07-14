Dorit Kemsley Celebrating 50th Birthday in Paris Amid PK's Foreclosure Claims

Dorit Kemsley is celebrating her 50th birthday in style ... enjoying a lavish European vacation while the multimillion-dollar family home she shares with estranged husband PK Kemsley faces foreclosure amid their bitter divorce.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was spotted Tuesday at upscale Paris hotspot Siena, where she celebrated with Hermès executive Michael Coste. Coste shared photos of the birthday lunch on Instagram, showing the pair smiling, laughing and posing together over a meal.

He captioned the post, "Celebrating @doritkemsley the best way possible," and Dorit made it clear she had an unforgettable birthday, commenting, "Afternoons like this are the best. Pure joy. Thank you for such a special afternoon and for making me laugh until it hurt. Love you! 🥂❤️"

The birthday outing comes one day after PK accused Dorit in new court filings of choosing luxury travel over addressing the couple's mounting financial troubles.

As TMZ previously reported, PK is asking a judge to give him sole authority to sell the estranged couple's 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom Los Angeles-area estate, reportedly worth around $8 million. He says he personally paid $300K to stop it from falling into foreclosure.

PK claims Dorit failed to make mortgage payments despite earning substantial 'RHOBH' income and spending more than $1 million on travel and luxury clothes.