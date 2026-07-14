Dorit Kemsley’s Estranged Husband PK Claims She's Ignoring Their 'Financial Crisis'

Dorit Kemsley's estranged husband PK Kemsley claims she's off on a European vacation with no return date, refusing to work on their divorce ... despite their million-dollar mansion being close to foreclosure.

PK filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, slamming the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star as he attempts to convince the judge in their divorce to give him sole control of the sale of their 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom Los Angeles-area estate, which is reportedly worth around $8 million.

As TMZ first reported, PK claims he moved out of the home after the split with Dorit. He said he continued contributing to bills ... but Dorit failed to make mortgage payments despite pulling in massive "RHOBH" checks.

PK claimed Dorit spent over $1 million on travel and luxury clothes.

In his filing, PK claims the home is once again close to being sold off at a foreclosure auction. He says he has tried to resolve this matter for months ... but Dorit is making things hard. He claims she has a pattern of "non-cooperation" and "broken promises."

PK claims he recently put up $300K of his own funds to pay mortgage arrears to prevent foreclosure ... after Dorit agreed she would sign a deal to reimburse him from any sale of the home.

In his filing, he said the home may be put up for auction by the lender within weeks, unless Dorit goes through with listing the home immediately.

PK claims that while he’s been dealing with the matter ... Dorit decided to depart for an extended vacation in Europe, leaving their two kids with her parents. He says their kids do not know where Dorit is or when she is coming back.

He said this proves Dorit prioritizes personal travel over "addressing the urgent financial crisis facing our family home."