Dorit Kemsley Says 'RHOBH' Stars Should Stop Worrying About Her Spending

My 'RHOBH' Costars Should Keep Their Noses Out of my Wallet!!!

Play video content Video: Dorit Kemsley Doesn't Think 'RHOBH' Castmates Should Worry About Her Spending Bravo

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley isn't giving her costars any grace for being worried about her spending ... telling Andy Cohen their concerns are NOT justified ... despite her alleged financial woes.

Dorit gave a quick "No" on "Watch What Happens Live" Wednesday when Andy asked her about her castmates' concerns now that her and PK Kemsley's financial struggles have come out amid their bitter divorce.

We've covered their financial turmoil ... just last month, we first reported Dorit claimed PK stopped paying the bills on their $6 million mansion due to Dorit allegedly dropping $1 million on clothes and travel.

We also obtained communication from Dorit's legal team accusing him of wanting to "starve out his spouse to force a sale of the home where his children live" ... which they say placed Dorit and their children "in a constant state of uncertainty by design."

PK also claims the reality star is involving their children in their "financial disputes" ... allegedly using them to beg for money for a spring break trip.

PK's ongoing goal is to convince a judge to allow him to immediately list the $6 million home as it faces foreclosure ... while also airing out Dorit's alleged spending ... claiming between October 2025 and January 2026 she blew $287K on designer clothing.

Dorit has not denied her affinity for luxury goods and even confirmed she spends "a lot" of money on fashion ... arguing it's her money and she can do as she pleases with it.