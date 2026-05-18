Play video content Video: Camille Grammer Says Dorit Kemsley Became 'A Monster' After 'RHOBH' Fame Humble Brag

Camille Grammer says Dorit Kemsley turned "into a monster" after joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and now appears to be "unraveling" amid her split from PK Kemsley.

"I think Dorit has changed a lot since the first season," Grammer said on the "Humble Brag" podcast. "She was super sweet." But Camille said Dorit eventually became "full of herself" during her time on the Bravo franchise.

Camille also claimed Dorit appeared to be "unraveling" during her divorce from estranged husband PK ... a storyline currently playing out on "RHOBH."

"I've had the Dorit monster come for me," Grammer added. "I've seen the nice, sweet Dorit. I've experienced that too."

Camille says the first season Dorit was on, Dorit and PK were both very nice, she said of the couple, who separated in May 2024.

Camille's comments come a week after TMZ obtained court docs filed by PK detailing the couple's financial issues, including debt concerns and spending disputes amid their ongoing split.

Camille also revisited her infamous season 9 clash with Dorit over PK's past bankruptcy issues, saying she questioned the couple's lavish lifestyle at the time. "I just saw her change," Grammer said. "Her head blew up. She bought into the hype."