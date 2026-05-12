RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Alleges Ex-PK Stopped Paying Electricity Amid Bitter Divorce

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley claims her estranged husband, PK Kemsley, stopped paying the bills on their $6 million mansion amid their bitter divorce, TMZ has learned. Sources close to PK claim he paid the bills for years and only recently stopped due to Dorit's wild spending.

TMZ obtained a scathing email from Dorit's team -- filed by PK as part of their nasty divorce -- which is dated April 15, 2026 and addresses issues about the couple's finances and other matters.

Dorit's team claimed that, "first and foremost, contrary to PK's representations, Dorit has always been agreeable to placing the house on the market as long as reasonable protections are in place," adding that Dorit needed "adequate financial support" ... including an immediate $50K payment.

The letter goes on ... "PK readily admits that he can pay the mortgage, however, he simply does not want to do so because he wants to starve out his spouse to force a sale of the home where his children live. PK's intentional use of financial gamesmanship has placed Dorit and the children in a constant state of uncertainty by design."

Dorit's lawyer claims PK has "left the gas, the electricity, the internet, and other essential services unpaid for an extended period of time" ... adding that Dorit had to cover the bills to avoid disruption.