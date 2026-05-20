PK Kemsley Brags He's 'Richer' Than Cameraman Amid Dorit Divorce War

Play video content Video: PK Kemsley Flexes Wealth Amid Bitter Divorce Battle With Dorit BACKGRID

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley’s estranged hubby PK is clapping back at claims of financial ruin ... by boldly bragging to a photog that he has deeper pockets than him!

PK was outside the The Peninsula Beverly Hills Tuesday totally locked into his phone when a photog started asking about those foreclosure threat claims amid his bitter divorce ... and PK suddenly snapped, firing back, "I’M RICHER THAN YOU!"

So yeah ... with that loud flex heard 'round Beverly Hills ... the money's still flowing, according to PK.

Of course, money's been a huge sore spot in his split from Dorit -- especially after she claimed he stopped paying bills on their $6 million mansion during their nasty divorce battle.

But sources close to PK tell TMZ he covered the bills for years and only recently stopped because of Dorit's alleged spending habits and lack of help with the mortgage.