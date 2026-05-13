PK Kemsley's Range Rover Hits Car in L.A., Drives Away, on Video

Play video content Video: PK Kemsley's Range Rover Hits Car in L.A., Drives Away BACKGRID

PK Kemsley's got enough drama with his divorce ... but now he's adding smashing into his neighbors' car to the mix!

Check out this video from Tuesday in Los Angeles -- PK backed his $120K Range Rover out on the street, straight into a Toyota RAV4 owned by his neighbor’s caregiver ... then casually drove off like nothing happened.

The extent of the damage on the RAV4 is unclear, but PK's own ride was left with a pretty noticeable dent. Didn't seem to faze him though ... he was spotted strolling back into his Encino building completely unbothered.

PK tells TMZ ... "I genuinely thought the new Range Rover had automatically braked for me. It wasn't until I got home and noticed the world's tiniest mark on my car that I realized I'd very gently nudged the neighbor's bumper. I went over, apologized, and offered to pay. Entirely my fault. Although in fairness, trying to reverse while subconsciously searching for paparazzi hiding in bushes is probably not recommended by Land Rover."

Of course, PK’s already knee-deep in chaos with estranged wife Dorit Kemsley ... who recently accused him of stopping payments on their $6 Million mansion amid their ugly divorce war.

TMZ obtained a fiery email filed by PK as part of the split, dated April 15, 2026, laying out the couple’s financial disputes and other ongoing issues.