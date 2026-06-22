Boy George Rips Dorit Kemsley's Father's Day Post That Took Shot At Ex Husband PK

Boy George is ripping Dorit Kemsley for taking a shot at her estranged husband on Father's Day ... calling her post "absolutely disgusting."

The Culture Club singer criticized the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star after she shared a Father's Day message about fathers who fail to support the mothers of their children ... this amid her ongoing divorce from PK Kemsley.

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Dorit reposted a video Sunday calling men who leave moms overwhelmed and carrying the burden alone a "complete failure." The message also accused such fathers of neglect, saying children absorb the stress their mothers experience.

Boy George, who is managed by PK and has been close friends with the estranged couple for years, wasn't impressed.

Reposting Dorit's IG story, George fired back with a blunt message of his own: "This post on Father's Day? Absolutely disgusting!"

The reaction comes as Dorit and PK continue navigating a nasty split. The pair announced their separation in 2024 after nearly a decade of marriage and share two children, son Jagger and daughter Phoenix.

Things later turned more contentious when Dorit filed for divorce, seeking sole legal and physical custody of the children as well as spousal support. PK responded by requesting joint custody and asking the court to deny her support request.