PK Kemsley Hits Back at Dorit, Files for Joint Custody of Kids

Paul "PK" Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley are officially going toe-to-toe in their divorce -- and it looks like the fight over their kids is heating up fast.

As we first told you, 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit filed for divorce last month, and now it's clear -- there may be a custody battle brewing.

According to new court docs obtained by TMZ, Dorit originally requested primary legal and physical custody of their two kids -- 11-year-old Jagger and 9-year-old Phoenix. But PK just fired back in his legal response, filed earlier today ... and he’s gunning for joint custody across the board.

The couple's been married since March 2015, and were just shy of hitting the 10-year mark when they announced their split in May 2024. He's also asking to terminate the court's ability to award her spousal support.

And with Dorit back on 'RHOBH,' don't be surprised if this personal drama ends up in the Bravo spotlight.

Last time we caught up with Dorit, she told us she was “taking it one day at a time” and staying focused on the kids.