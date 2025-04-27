'Real Housewives' Star Erika Jayne Soaks Up the Sun in Tight Swimsuit

Erika Jayne's a 'Real Housewife' who's lookin' real good ... relaxing in a tight swimsuit that will have all her fans doing a double take.

The reality television star shared the scorching snaps to Instagram this weekend ... showing off an all-black swimsuit glittering with rhinestones.

She shared a few pics ... one where she's sitting up, hands running through her bleach blonde hair while sitting on a balcony.

In another shot, she sits with her knees pulled up close to her face ... gold heels visible on the edge.

She also shared a full body photo from inside the hotel room ... with sunlight streaming in and lighting her figure.

EJ didn't caption the snaps ... but, we'd say the three pics she posted said a whole heck of a lot more than anything she could've written.

Jayne may not have written a caption on social media, but she hasn't exactly been silent in recent days ... 'cause she went out of her way to support her 'RHOBH' costar Dorit Kemsley amid her divorce from her husband, Paul.

Erika asked Us Weekly, "How does anybody feel when they hear that a family’s broken up? You feel badly. This is sad. It’s a sad thing.”