'Bachelor' Babe Corinne Olympios Flaunts Bikini Bod By The Pool 🥵!

'Bachelor' babe Corinne Olympios loves a good pool moment, but her recent poolside photo shoot may just drown out all the others ...

The reality TV star -- who rose to stardom on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor" -- teased her 1.4 million followers, undressing by the pool and soakin' up that vitamin D!

Check it out ... Olympios stripped down, took off her crop top and showed off her slim physique in a black bikini.

She continued the shoot with a whole bun-cha sexy shots ... Here's a hot selfie exposing her bikini booty!