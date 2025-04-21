Courtney Stodden Bursting at the Seams in Teeny Bikini
Courtney Stodden Busting At The Seams In Teeny Pink Bikini!
Published
Model and social media star Courtney Stodden blessed the feeds modeling a teeny tiny pink bikini, bust bursting at the seams, just barely covered and social media appropriate ...
Bouncin' n' behaving, the 30-year-old showed off a series of poses that did her assets justice 😜!
Stodden appeared to be a smidge sun-kissed, but nonetheless stood up straight and flashed a peace sign to her followers -- pairing her itsy-bitsy suit with a pair of blackout shades.
The sun is out, so make sure y'all are applying your SPF ... Check out Stodden's sun-kissed hot shots, and proceed to our celebrity sunburns gallery and guess the sunny stars!