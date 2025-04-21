Courtney Stodden Bursting at the Seams in Teeny Bikini

Model and social media star Courtney Stodden blessed the feeds modeling a teeny tiny pink bikini, bust bursting at the seams, just barely covered and social media appropriate ...

Bouncin' n' behaving, the 30-year-old showed off a series of poses that did her assets justice 😜!

Stodden appeared to be a smidge sun-kissed, but nonetheless stood up straight and flashed a peace sign to her followers -- pairing her itsy-bitsy suit with a pair of blackout shades.