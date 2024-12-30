Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Newlywed Courtney Stodden Nabs New Home With Husband for $1.6 Million

COURTNEY STODDEN Says 'I Do' to Dream Home W/New Hubby ... Scoops Up $1.6 Million Pad!!!

Courtney Stodden's Los Angeles Home
Courtney Stodden and her new hubby, Jared Safier, have moved into a million-dollar home mere weeks after saying "I do" … TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ … Courtney and Jared closed on a 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home spanning 3,040 square feet in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley just last week.

We're told the property is perfect for the newlyweds, as it boasts a number of impressive features -- including a resort-style backyard with mountain views, a heated swimming pool and spa, and a state-of-the-art stand-alone BBQ perfect for entertaining.

The bombshell and her film director spouse's new property sits behind a gated entrance and has ample parking for up to 8 cars. This was paramount for the twosome ... as we're told privacy and convenience were top priorities for Courtney and Jared.

Courtney and Jared, who got married in an intimate ceremony at the start of December in Palm Springs, are clearly settling into married life nicely -- even though the pair decided on last-minute nuptials.

We broke the story ... the couple got engaged in June, which came as a bit of a surprise to fans -- given the TV personality had called off her engagement to former fiancé Chris Sheng a little under a year prior.

However, Courtney couldn't be happier with her new husband ... sources close to the couple tell us they're enjoying their quiet life in the valley.

Congrats!!

