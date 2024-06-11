Courtney Stodden Flushes 5 Carat Diamond Engagement Ring Down Toilet

Play video content

Courtney Stodden is ditching all reminders of her ex-fiancé Chris Sheng ... and, absolutely shockingly, that includes tossing her massive engagement ring down the toilet.

Check it out ... Courtney records herself as she casually declares she's doing some spring cleaning around her Brentwood, CA home, and then grabs the diamond sparkler out of her jewelry box and holds it over the toilet.

She proves she means business by dropping the rock -- 5 carats large, BTW -- into the water, and flushing without hesitation!

Clearly mocking her ex, Courtney adds ... "I guess diamonds aren't always a girl's best friend after all."

TMZ broke the story in July 2023 ... Courtney decided to call off her engagement with Chris after 7 years together, with sources telling us jealousy and insecurities plagued the relationship ahead of the split.

Courtney was previously married to actor Doug Hutchison ... but their 2011 nuptials sparked controversy as she was only 16 at the time. They divorced in 2020.

Courtney has since moved on with Emmy-winning Hollywood producer Jared Safier, who she quietly began dating last summer. Sources tell us Courtney's romance with Jared is going strong ... as it's "moving very fast and is very serious." We’re told Jared is looking to propose soon and has been telling his family and friends he’s been ring shopping recently.

This explains why Courtney decided to toss out an old reminder of Chris.

Courtney herself tells TMZ ... her ring toss was inspired by James Cameron's "Titanic." She explains, "Like the little old lady who dropped it into the ocean in the end [of Titanic], I needed to rid myself of any remanence from the past that no longer had any hold on me. Rose’s character taught me something special - what a woman does with her diamonds is her prerogative."