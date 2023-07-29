Courtney Stodden And Fiancé Chris Sheng Call Off Engagement

Courtney Stodden is a single woman once again ... we've learned she and her fiancé, Chris Sheng, have called off their engagement.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ ... Courtney and Chris called things off 6 months ago. We're told the breakup was mutual, with one source saying, "The car was out of gas."

Their relationship just started to crumble, according to our sources -- Courtney's pals allegedly felt something was off between them from the beginning, thinking there was jealousy and insecurities brewing while they were together.

We're told Courtney would tell her friends she didn't feel seen with Chris -- and those around her agreed, telling her they didn't think they were meant to be together.

Sources say the 2 saw each other regularly after the split, because at the time they were living under the same roof. They're no longer in contact ... and Courtney's telling her friends she wants to heal and "find the epicenter of her happy."

For those unaware, Courtney and Chris have been on and off for 7 and a half years, getting engaged in May 2021. She showed off her ring to her fans at the time, saying it "made me gag it's so beautiful."