Courtney Stodden & Doug Hutchison Finalize Divorce, He Gets the Dog

The marriage between Courtney Stodden and actor Doug Hutchison -- 34 years her senior -- is officially over ... and he's walking away with their dog and a car.

The former couple filed new docs, obtained by TMZ, informing the court they reached a settlement on divvying up their stuff. Now, once the judge signs off, they'll be officially single in March.

As for the property split ... Doug's taking their Italian Greyhound -- cleverly named, Dourtney -- and Courtney keeps ALL of their furniture and appliances. He's also driving off with a 2001 Jeep Wrangler and his retirement dough ... plus, his personal website, which is apparently worth $100.

They're splitting up their bank accounts by branch -- she keeps Wells Fargo, and he stays with Chase. Courtney and Doug are also splitting their life insurance policy in half.

As far as debts ... Courtney's picking up the tab for 3 of their credit cards, and he's gonna inherit one.

TMZ broke the story ... Stodden filed for divorce in March 2018 after more than 6 years with Doug, and did not ask for spousal support. She told us that was because she was the breadwinner in the relationship -- and there wasn't a prenup.

The couple made headlines in 2011 when they wed -- with her parents' permission -- because Doug was 50 at the time and Courtney was just 16. They announced they were having a baby in May 2016, but a couple months later ... Stodden suffered a miscarriage.