Courtney Stodden Secretly Dating Emmy-Winning Hollywood Producer

Courtney Stodden has a new man in her life -- one who has connections in Hollywood, making beaucoup bucks as a big-time film and TV producer!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Courtney is dating 41-year-old Jared Safier, a driving force behind soap opera "The Bay" and a ton of horror flicks.

We're told the couple's been together for about 6 months now, after meeting last August on a movie set. They've kept their relationship on the DL for a while now, as only a few close friends know they're a thing.

Our sources say there are even limited pics of them together in public ... like the one we obtained of Court and the 4-time Emmy winner at a showbiz event.

It's nice to see CS back in the dating pool 'cause her last relationship didn't end like she thought it would. We broke the story ... she and fiancé Chris Sheng broke things off about a year ago after almost 8 years together.

And, remember that wouldn't have been Courtney's first walk down the aisle ... Courtney married 51-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011, when she was just 16 years old.

They separated in 2017 and their divorce finalized in 2020.

