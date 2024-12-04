Courtney Stodden Marries Jared Safier in 'Last-Minute' Wedding

Courtney Stodden has taken her relationship with Jared Safier to the next level ... the reality star and the director have gotten married.

According to Us Weekly, Courtney and Jared decided to have a "last-minute" wedding in Palm Springs, California on Tuesday ... where only 20 guests attended their nuptials at the Casa de Monte Vista estate. Her friend Samantha Scarlette gave a glimpse of the happy union, posting on Instagram a pic of the bride and groom sharing a kiss.

TMZ broke the story when the pair got engaged back in June ... a little under a year after she called things off with her former fiancé, Chris Sheng.

As Courtney told the mag, she and her beau began planning the wedding 3 weeks ago ... noting they didn't originally have a date in mind. However, when they realized their families would be in town for the Thanksgiving holiday, Courtney and Jared decided it was "the perfect time to do it."

She added ... "It’s the holidays, it’s already stressful and we just bought a house together, so we’re dealing with that. Our family was like, ‘Are you guys crazy?’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah!’ It just felt like the right time."

For the under-the-wire wedding, Courtney chose to wear a vintage wedding dress worth a whopping $60K, and a family heirloom -- a ring her father gave her mother back when they said "I do."

Courtney, a noted vegetarian, fed her wedding guests an entirely vegan menu -- including a carrot cake -- after they exchanged their vows.

Both Courtney and Jared were feeling giddy after their wedding, with the TV producer praising the TV personality as his "best friend and the love of my life."

CS expressed a similar sentiment, saying "everything that has happened up to this point has led me here."

This is Courtney's 2nd marriage, having previously wed actor Doug Hutchison back in 2011 -- when she was controversially only 16 and he was 50. The pair were on and off throughout their near-decade together, eventually splitting for good in 2020.

In fact, while speaking with the outlet, Courtney appeared to make a dig at her ex-husband ... stating this union was "completely my decision" this time around.

She added ... "I think the marriage that I went through in Vegas -- it was so fast and I couldn’t process it because I was 16. So this is so important to me, to just finally have my choice of getting married. I don’t have to have a parent sign off on this one."

She nearly walked down the aisle again with her aforementioned ex-fiancé, Sheng, who she was engaged to between 2021 and 2023. Yet, as TMZ previously reported ... Courtney pulled a "Titanic" when she chose to flush her massive engagement ring down the toilet following their split.