Courtney Stodden Says She Considered Suicide Because of Cyberbullying by Chrissy Teigen, Other Celebs

Courtney Stodden says she almost took her life because of all the online abuse she faced when she was still just a teen ... name-dropping Chrissy Teigen as someone whose words really took a toll.

The reality television star is the subject of a new ABC News documentary titled “IMPACT x Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride” ... and, in the trailer, she discussed the mental health issues caused by big-time celebs taking aim at her.

Specifically, Stodden mentions Teigen who posted multiple times on social media that she hated Courtney and even said her fantasy was for Stodden to take a "dirt nap."

CS says she actually wrote out a suicide note ... and explained she genuinely thought if someone with that big of a profile thought she should end her own life, then maybe she should.

Chrissy apologized for all these tweets publicly, telling her fans she was going to be better moving forward.

BTW ... Chrissy wasn't the only celeb who take aim at Courtney for marrying then-50-year-old Doug Hutchison when she was only 16. "American Pie" actor Jason Biggs also apologized for jokes he made at her expense in the early 2010s.

The new documentary drops on Hulu tomorrow. We've reached out to Chrissy about Courtney's claims ... so far, no word back.