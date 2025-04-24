Kehlani's Sexy Shots to Kick Off Her Big 3-0 Bday!

To Kick Off Her

Singer Kehlani is puttin' her 20s behind her and officially entering her 30s era! In celebration of her big day, we've got a fresh new gallery showcasing her killer bod and hot shots!

Since breaking into the limelight on "America's Got Talent" back in 2011, Kehlani continues to throw her tatted physique and bikini pics right in your laps ...

Flexin' hard on 'em ... She's no stranger to a shredded gym selfie ... Check out this mirror pic, revealing her toned frame!

You know the drill ... All Kehlani's hot shots are in the steamy photo gallery above!