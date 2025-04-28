'Real Housewives' Dorit Kemsley Ignores PK at Son's Baseball Game Amid Divorce

Play video content BACKGRID

Dorit Kemsley won't give her estranged husband PK the time of day ... ignoring him while they separately attended their kid's baseball game on the day after she filed for divorce.

Check out this video from the weekend showing how icy things are between Dorit and PK ... she won't even look his way as they sit in the stands of a Little League baseball field.

The tense standoff unfolded Saturday ... less than 24 hours after Dorit beelined it to court and filed for divorce from PK following 10 years of marriage.

As we first told you ... it looks like a custody war is brewing, because Dorit is asking for sole legal and physical custody of their two children -- 11-year-old Jagger and 9-year-old Phoenix.

Dorit looks like she wants nothing to do with PK ... who was spotted Thursday night at Cipriani's in New York City, where he was making out with Shana Wall ... an "Amazing Race" contestant who used to go out with Ryan Seacrest.

The reality TV star's already shed her wedding ring, and she's requesting spousal support from PK.