'Real Housewives' Dorit Kemsley Seen for First Time Since Filing for Divorce

Dorit Kemsley's taking the next step in her split from her estranged husband Paul ... ditching her wedding ring just days after filing for divorce.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star stepped out in Encino, California -- a suburb of Los Angeles -- Saturday ... dropping her kids off at dance practice in her Range Rover.

She's going without makeup here ... and, she left behind a once critical piece of jewelry for her behind -- no wedding ring on her left hand.

It's a big moment for DK ... who flaunted the massive diamond ring Paul gave her at multiple fashionable galas in the past.

We broke the story ... Dorit filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years last week -- and, she wants full physical and legal custody of their two kids, 11-year-old Jagger and 9-year-old Phoenix. Dorit's attorney Samantha Spector is trying to get her client spousal support from Paul.

While the two married in March 2015, they separated last year ... though Dorit admitted she was open to reconciling with Paul if he was onboard -- and, she was still wearing the wedding ring when we caught up with her then.

Looks like they gave it the old college try ... but, Paul was recently seen making out with one of Ryan Seacrest's old flames -- so, the door seems slammed tightly shut at this point.