Dorit Kemsley Laughs Off Question About PK After Boy George Drama

Play video content Video: Dorit Kemsley Brushes Aside PK Question Amid Boy George Controversy TMZ.com

Dorit Kemsley isn't letting Boy George's public criticism get under her skin ... brushing off his Father's Day outrage by suggesting he's simply being dramatic.

We got "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star out Wednesday and asked her about Boy George blasting what many assumed was a Father's Day dig aimed at her estranged husband, PK Kemsley.

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Dorit pushed back on that assumption, questioning who said the post was even about PK before brushing off George's reaction, saying he's got "the flair for the dramatic."

As we previously reported, Boy George torched Dorit after she reposted a Father's Day video criticizing dads who leave moms carrying the burden alone. George called the timing of the post "absolutely disgusting."

His reaction raised eyebrows because he's remained close with both Dorit and PK over the years and is managed by PK, making his public defense especially notable as the estranged couple continues their divorce battle.

We also asked Dorit whether things were good between her and PK. She first asked us to clarify who we meant, then laughed when we said PK and didn't want to answer.