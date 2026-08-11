John Gotti's Grandson Enters Prison After Plan to Donate Kidney to Mom Ruined by Infection

John Gotti’s grandson Carmine Agnello has surrendered to the Bureau of Prisons after a New York judge denied his request to again delay his report date in order to donate his kidney to his ailing mom, Victoria Gotti.

The BOP tells TMZ ... Carmine surrendered himself on Monday and is now housed at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fairton located in Fairton, New Jersey.

We told you all about it -- Carmine was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty in September 2024 to a $1.1 million wire fraud scheme tied to COVID-19 relief loans. He was able to secure an extension to his original July 20 report date due to his plans to donate a kidney to his sick mother.

However, Victoria got a nasty infection just before they were both set to go under the knife on August 3 ... and the surgery was canceled. The judge overseeing the case gave Carmine until Aug. 10 to donate his kidney -- and if the kidney was donated by then, his surrender date would be pushed back to September 18 -- but Victoria was unable to get medically cleared for the surgery.

Carmine's lawyer, Robert Beltrani, asked for a 3rd extension in a filing Monday ... but the judge denied, instead postponing Carmine's report time by 2 hours.

As we reported Friday, sources connected to the Gotti family told TMZ this was an "emotional" time for them, adding the infection was an unforeseen issue, and Carmine simply wanted to help his mother as she battles severe kidney disease complications.

They added Carmine was never trying to escape his sentence ... but wanted to secure the surgery before reporting to prison.