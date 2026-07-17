Prosecutors 'Skeptical' of Victoria Gotti's Son's New Request to Delay Prison Sentence to Give Mom Kidney

Gambino family crime boss John Gotti's grandson is asking a federal judge to delay his prison sentence a few more months so he can donate a kidney to his mom ... and federal prosecutors are amenable to it -- though they're also a bit skeptical he'll actually go through with it.

Here's the deal ... Carmine Agnello -- the son of Victoria Gotti, one of the Teflon Don's 5 children -- is scheduled to surrender to federal authorities on Monday to start a 15-month sentence for scamming the federal government out of $1.1 million in COVID relief funds.

Carmine asked a judge to push his reporting date back by 60 days so he can donate an organ to Victoria -- who suffers from chronic kidney disease -- and recover outside of prison.

Included in his request are two doctors' notes confirming there is a transplant date set for August 3.

Federal prosecutors filed a response ... telling a judge they're fine with pushing the date back -- if Carmine actually gives his mom his kidney. They claim a transplant was set for March and just never happened, so they're skeptical he's going to go through with it this time.

They're asking for a deadline of August 10, by which time Carmine either has to part with the kidney or surrender to authorities. If he doesn't donate the kidney by August 10, feds ask that he not be granted another deferment.