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Listen To Adam Sandler Ask Nantucket Police Where He Can Play Basketball

Adam Sandler To Nantucket Police I Like To Hoop, Where Can I Ball Out?!?

By TMZ Staff
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Adam Sandler had a pressing question for the Nantucket Police Department after touching down on the island after officiating Taylor Swift's wedding ... asking where he could play basketball outside ... and cops just released audio from his funny call.

The comedian called up NPD on the non-emergency line on July 5, saying ... "Hi, I'm visiting your island right now and I was wondering if you could answer a question. I like to play basketball. Is there any outdoor courts where people play?"

The dispatcher takes the request seriously, thinking about it at first, and then tells Adam there's only one possible option and provides him with the information.

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Adam thanks the dispatcher without identifying himself and says he'll check it out.

Turns out ... Adam got his wish and was able to play pickup basketball with a bunch of dudes on Backus Lane behind The Muse & Pizza Joint.

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Just 48 hours earlier, Adam officiated the wedding of the century in the Big Apple. On July 3, Sandler married Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Madison Square Garden before hundreds of celebrities, friends, and family members.

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