Adam Sandler Mourns Malcolm‑Jamal Warner's Death, Recalls 'Cosby Show' Bond
Adam Sandler took a moment to press pause on the "Happy Gilmore 2" premiere hype -- all to share his heartfelt thoughts on the tragic death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner.
Speaking from the NYC premiere, Adam said he couldn’t believe the news -- and reflected on the good ol' days, remembering how he got his start on "The Cosby Show" as a teen alongside Malcolm-Jamal, who was around the same age.
Adam Sandler remembers his time working with Malcolm-Jamal Warner on 'The Cosby Show.' 💔 pic.twitter.com/1UOJmN05WX— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 22, 2025 @etnow
From taking walks to shooting hoops and hitting parties, Adam told Entertainment Tonight he and Malcolm-Jamal built a real bond while filming the series.
Adam had nothing but kind words -- calling Malcolm-Jamal a genuinely good person and someone who was just hugely important to America as a whole.
Of course, it’s not just Adam -- news of Malcolm‑Jamal’s passing has stunned people everywhere, especially since it was the result of an accidental drowning during his Costa Rica getaway.
No lifeguard was on duty when the actor was swept under by a powerful rip current at Costa Rica’s Playa Grande beach. He was just 54.