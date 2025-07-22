Adam Sandler Mourns Malcolm‑Jamal Warner's Death ... Recalls 'Cosby Show' Bond

Adam Sandler took a moment to press pause on the "Happy Gilmore 2" premiere hype -- all to share his heartfelt thoughts on the tragic death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Speaking from the NYC premiere, Adam said he couldn’t believe the news -- and reflected on the good ol' days, remembering how he got his start on "The Cosby Show" as a teen alongside Malcolm-Jamal, who was around the same age.

Adam Sandler remembers his time working with Malcolm-Jamal Warner on 'The Cosby Show.' 💔

From taking walks to shooting hoops and hitting parties, Adam told Entertainment Tonight he and Malcolm-Jamal built a real bond while filming the series.

Adam had nothing but kind words -- calling Malcolm-Jamal a genuinely good person and someone who was just hugely important to America as a whole.

Of course, it’s not just Adam -- news of Malcolm‑Jamal’s passing has stunned people everywhere, especially since it was the result of an accidental drowning during his Costa Rica getaway.