Kim Kardashian Clarifies Party Post on Instagram After Backlash Over Grandma's Death

Kim Kardashian is getting heat from fans for posting photos of herself partying with her sisters just after her grandmother died -- but the SKIMS founder says she has a logical explanation for it all.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

KK posted a series of pics on Instagram Thursday, showing her, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on a boat having the time of their lives, with Kendall swigging tequila. There were also pics of the rest of the fam enjoying their time on vacation.

Just minutes before, their mom, Kris Jenner, announced on her IG that her mother, Mary Jo -- AKA "MJ" -- had died.

Well, fans of the Kardashians didn't much care for the timing of Kim's IG post with the famous sisters living it up right after grandma died.

Several people commented on it, with one saying: "Didn’t your grandmama just pass? This couldn’t wait to the weekend."

Kim responded by clarifying that the party post was scheduled to be published several days BEFORE her gramma's death, "so its timing came right alongside her passing."