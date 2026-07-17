Milania Giudice Appears to Laugh in Back of Cop Car During Assault Arrest

Milania Giudice didn't seem overly concerned after she was arrested for assault ... seemingly cracking a grin and chuckling while sitting in the back of a police car.

Footage taken from cameras inside the squad car -- originally obtained by Page Six -- shows Milania sitting in the back seat, hands behind her back and buckled ... and it looks like she's laughing.

Milania's showing a range of emotions here ... at times there appears to be laughter, and at other times she appears downcast.

As you know ... Milania was arrested in New Jersey in May -- with prosecutors now claiming she punched a person at her mom's mansion. Cops say her sister is the one who called police.

Play video content Video: Prosecutors Claim Milania Giudice Struck Person in the Head Before Assault Arrest

She pled not guilty to assault ... but could face up to 6 months in jail, probation, and fines in excess of $500 if convicted.

It's not surprising Milania laughed during the arrest ... because she's certainly seemed unbothered by it in the weeks since.

MG joked about her arrest last month when she shared what looked like an A.I.-generated mug shot -- telling fans it couldn't be real because she looks way hotter in the real one.

She's also relying on family during this difficult time ... specifically, her dad's mom and sister -- rather than her own sisters, who she's not on great terms with at the moment.