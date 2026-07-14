Milania Giudice Assault Arrest: Prosecutors Claim She Struck Person in Head

Play video content Video: Prosecutors Claim Milania Giudice Struck Person in the Head Before Assault Arrest

Milania Giudice smacked someone in the head before she was arrested for assault ... at least according to prosecutors in New Jersey.

The reality TV star and daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice appeared in court Tuesday with her attorney via Zoom ... entering a not guilty plea in her assault case.

Prosecutors laid out some of the allegations against Milania ... claiming she struck an alleged victim -- identified only as "L.R." -- in the head with her fist ... causing redness to the middle of the forehead during a domestic dispute.

If found guilty of the charge as it's written, Milania could face up to 6 months in jail, probation and fines in excess of $500.

We broke the story ... Milania was arrested in New Jersey in May and charged with simple assault after she allegedly threw food and candles during an outburst at Teresa's $3.35 million mansion.

Milania joked about her arrest last month ... sharing what appeared to be an A.I.-generated mugshot -- and telling fans it wasn't real because hers would be MUCH hotter.

Play video content Video: Milania Giudice All Smiles With Joe's Family After Assault Arrest TikTok/@milaniagiudice321

She's also posted vids of herself hanging out with her dad's family -- her grandmother Filomena and her aunt Maria -- though, given alleged text messages she shared from conversations with her sisters, a reunion on that front isn't forthcoming.