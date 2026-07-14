Milania Giudice Hangs With Joe's Family After Assault Arrest

Play video content Video: Milania Giudice All Smiles With Joe's Family After Assault Arrest TikTok/@milaniagiudice321

Milania Giudice is falling back on some familiar faces after her assault arrest ... finding solace in her father's family ... instead of her mother and sisters.

The 20-year-old shared some videos on TikTok of a recent family outing ... she's hanging with her grandmother, Filomena -- Joe Giudice's mom -- and her aunt Maria.

Check it out ... the three are standing around the kitchen, enjoying some snacks -- and basking in chill, familial comfort.

No Joe in this snap ... the reality star can't come back to the country after he was deported in 2019 ... but it seems Milania feels more at ease with his side of the family than with her own immediate ties right now.

As you know ... Milania was arrested back in May and booked on a charge of simple assault after allegedly acting erratically at Teresa Giudice's mansion. She allegedly threw food and candles during the tense altercation.

Milania minimized the incident in recent weeks ... saying in a TikTok video that "s*** happens," and she wasn't in a good place at the time ... but she's feeling better these days.

She also shared mean texts she exchanged with her sisters, Audriana and Gabriella, in recent days ... which indicate she's not on the verge of reconciling with either of them. Gabriella is the one who called the cops on Milania.