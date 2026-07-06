Adam Sandler Crashes Basketball Game Days After Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding

Adam Sandler traded in his suit for a basketball ... crashing a pickup basketball game in Nantucket just days after officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

The actor was back in his signature style on Sunday -- a neon button-up and long shorts -- when he decided to join a random pickup basketball game on the Massachusetts island.

Adam Sandler was on Nantucket today - less than 48 hours after officiating the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden - and guess what? The legendary actor stopped for a quick game of pickup basketball at the court off Backus Lane.



Andrew Kesler told… pic.twitter.com/rzPTY7ZPsU @ACKCurrent

According to the Nantucket Current, Sandler rolled up to a group of boys playing basketball and asked to join their game.

Andrew Kesler, who was there playing with his friends, told the outlet ... "He's like, 'Guys let me stretch I’m going to hop in.'"

Kesler said he kept up, adding ... "Great passing and playmaking, decent lay-ups, hesitated to shoot the ball."

As you know, Sandler led Taylor and Travis' star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday, officially pronouncing the A-listers married.