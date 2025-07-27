Adam Sandler Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Adam Sandler's looks over the years are a hole in one ⛳️!

Here is a 29-year-old version of Mr. Sandler -- out of the sand trap and in with the thirst TRAP -- at the "Happy Gilmore" Premiere in Century City, California (left). This was just one year after his breakthrough movie, "Billy Madison."

And nearly 3 decades later, Adam has reprised his iconic role, 'Happy Gilmore', and recently brought his handsome looks to the premiere of "Happy Gilmore 2" (right).

From "Big Daddy" to "Mr. Deeds" and every other legendary film he's starred in, Adam has shown up on the red carpet lookin' cool, calm and casual AF!

The question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!