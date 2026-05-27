Adam Sandler in Knicks Hoodie For Wife's Big Premiere

Adam Sandler's love of the game comes first ... ditching formal wear to show a little team spirit on the red carpet for his wife's new movie.

The actor and comedian posed for pics with his better half, Jackie Sandler, at The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday for the world premiere of Netflix's new rom-com, "Office Romance," starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein.

While Jackie -- who plays Caroline in the flick -- dressed to the nines in a casual-chic black ensemble, Adam pulled up in a bright orange Knicks hoodie and blue sweats ... not the average celeb's go-to red carpet look -- but par for the course for the "Happy Gilmore" star.

Jackie seemed unbothered ... smiling while Adam slung his arm over her shoulder -- though he seemed a little more reserved as his eyes searched the crowd.

Adam's distaste for fancy dress is legendary ... Conan O'Brien even commented on it during the 2025 Academy Awards ... joking the 'SNL' alum looked "like a guy playing video poker at 2 AM."

It's actually far more uncommon to see him in a suit! Though when promoting "Jay Kelly" alongside George Clooney, Sandler took his style up a notch.

To be fair to Adam, it's an exciting time to be a Knicks fan ... with the team securing its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 earlier this week. Adam was just 6 years old when the Knicks last won a title ... so maybe he just needed to show off his fandom.