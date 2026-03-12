Victoria Gotti Begs Judge to Keep Her Kidney Donor Son Out of Prison

Gambino family crime boss John Gotti’s daughter Victoria is making a desperate plea to a New York judge to keep her fraudster son out of the clink ... 'cause he's planning to donate one of his kidneys to her.

In a lengthy letter submitted Wednesday to U.S. District Court Judge Nusrat Choudhury, obtained by TMZ, the “Growing Up Gotti” star said her "Miracle Child" Carmine Agnello has stepped up to donate a kidney after she learned she has chronic kidney disease ... and she argues that undergoing such a procedure while in prison would be a major risk to his health.

Therefore, she is begging the judge to give Carmine probation for the $1.1 million COVID fraud he pleaded guilty to in 2024. ICYMI, Gotti's grandson admitted to fraudulently applying for three COVID relief loans for his business, Crown Auto Parts ... and the feds say he used $420,000 of the loan money to invest in a cryptocurrency business.

But, Victoria argues her son's character is apparent with his generous plan to gift her a kidney, writing ... "He is there to help anyone. He is kind and generous to a fault. He is giving me the GIFT OF LIFE." She also says he would "never do anything he KNEW was wrong."

Victoria lays it on thick ... she gushes over her son's apparent wonderful traits ... saying he was a teacher's pet as a kid, and was viewed as a respectable young man when he appeared on "Growing Up Gotti."

The filing also claims she faces a terminal condition or permanent debilitation if she does not receive a kidney ... and her son is the only known compatible donor.