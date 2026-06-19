Pete Davidson Spotted Pushing Daughter in Stroller in New York City

Pete Davidson looks like he's ready to star in a "Daddy Day Care" reboot ... because he took his daughter out for a relaxing afternoon in the Big Apple ... in a warm up for Father's Day.

Photogs spotted the actor walking around New York City on Thursday ... seemingly chatting with someone on the phone while pushing his daughter in her stroller.

Pete didn't exactly dress to the nines for his daddy-daughter outing ... instead wearing a comfortable-looking all-blue sweatsuit and a pair of shades while rolling along.

We just saw Pete and Scottie out together a couple weeks ago ... having a similar playdate around a park in Brooklyn. No Elsie Hewitt obviously -- she and Pete seemingly aren't talking much since they split earlier this year.

Play video content Video: Elsie Hewitt Breaks Down Her Single Parent Schedule Since Pete Davidson Breakup

Elsie actually just recently broke down her single-parent schedule following the split ... walking fans through a day in the life with her new daughter -- and without her former flame.

Elsie walked around the city with Scottie safely strapped to her body last week -- so the pair seems to be splitting parenting duties pretty much down the middle.