Elsie Hewitt Looks Incredible In Red Dress After Pete Davidson Split

Elsie Hewitt is proving post breakup hotness is a real thing after her split from Pete Davidson ... she's out here turning heads and bringing the heat in a seriously fiery look.

Check out these new IG snaps ... the model slipped into a plunging red dress that showed off her figure as she stretched out in the park and soaked up the sunshine.

Play video content Video: Elsie Hewitt Rocks Red Dress After Pete Davidson Split Instagram/@elsie

Elsie looked totally at ease while serving up pose after pose for the camera ... making the most of the golden-hour glow and captioning the post with a simple ladybug emoji.

Play video content Video: Elsie Hewitt Opens Up About Life as a Single Mom Following Pete Davidson Split TikTok/@elsiehewitt

If there's any heartbreak lingering, she's certainly not showing it here ... posting her thirst traps a couple weeks after admitting that being a single mom to daughter Scottie Rose was exhausting.