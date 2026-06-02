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Elsie Hewitt Looks Incredible In Red Dress After Pete Davidson Split

Elsie Hewitt Red-Hot Revenge After Pete Split!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Elsie Hewitt Livin' Her Best Life In Latest IG Post
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Elsie Hewitt is proving post breakup hotness is a real thing after her split from Pete Davidson ... she's out here turning heads and bringing the heat in a seriously fiery look.

Check out these new IG snaps ... the model slipped into a plunging red dress that showed off her figure as she stretched out in the park and soaked up the sunshine.

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LOOKIN' RED HOT 🔥
Video: Elsie Hewitt Rocks Red Dress After Pete Davidson Split
Instagram/@elsie

Elsie looked totally at ease while serving up pose after pose for the camera ... making the most of the golden-hour glow and captioning the post with a simple ladybug emoji.

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I'M DOING IT ALONE!!!
Video: Elsie Hewitt Opens Up About Life as a Single Mom Following Pete Davidson Split
TikTok/@elsiehewitt

If there's any heartbreak lingering, she's certainly not showing it here ... posting her thirst traps a couple weeks after admitting that being a single mom to daughter Scottie Rose was exhausting.

As we reported ... Elsie and Pete split just last month ... but judging by these pics, Elsie's looking forward, not back!

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