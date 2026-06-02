Elsie Hewitt Looks Incredible In Red Dress After Pete Davidson Split
Elsie Hewitt Red-Hot Revenge After Pete Split!!!
Elsie Hewitt is proving post breakup hotness is a real thing after her split from Pete Davidson ... she's out here turning heads and bringing the heat in a seriously fiery look.
Check out these new IG snaps ... the model slipped into a plunging red dress that showed off her figure as she stretched out in the park and soaked up the sunshine.
Elsie looked totally at ease while serving up pose after pose for the camera ... making the most of the golden-hour glow and captioning the post with a simple ladybug emoji.
If there's any heartbreak lingering, she's certainly not showing it here ... posting her thirst traps a couple weeks after admitting that being a single mom to daughter Scottie Rose was exhausting.
As we reported ... Elsie and Pete split just last month ... but judging by these pics, Elsie's looking forward, not back!