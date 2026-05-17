Elsie Hewitt Gets Real About Single Motherhood Reality After Pete Davidson Split
Elsie Hewitt Single Mom Life Is Exhausting!!!
Elsie Hewitt’s keeping it brutally real about single motherhood -- and glam clearly ain’t top of the priority list right now!
The newly-single model hopped on social media from her couch to clap back at comments about her appearance during a recent walk with baby daughter Scottie Rose ... basically saying she couldn’t care less.
Elsie admitted she’s exhausted from working and trying to make money -- and made sure to point out she’s doing it solo these days.
Still, she kept the sarcasm flowing ... joking that next time she’ll try to look a little nicer while out pushing the stroller.
The update comes after news broke earlier this month that Elsie and Pete Davidson had split -- just five months after welcoming Scottie Rose, and a year and a half after going public with their relationship in early 2025.
As TMZ reported ... sources told us the exes had been struggling privately for weeks while juggling new parenthood and Pete’s packed schedule. We’re told the focus now is strictly on coparenting.