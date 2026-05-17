Elsie Hewitt Gets Real About Single Motherhood Reality After Pete Davidson Split

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Elsie Hewitt’s keeping it brutally real about single motherhood -- and glam clearly ain’t top of the priority list right now!

The newly-single model hopped on social media from her couch to clap back at comments about her appearance during a recent walk with baby daughter Scottie Rose ... basically saying she couldn’t care less.

Elsie admitted she’s exhausted from working and trying to make money -- and made sure to point out she’s doing it solo these days.

Still, she kept the sarcasm flowing ... joking that next time she’ll try to look a little nicer while out pushing the stroller.

The update comes after news broke earlier this month that Elsie and Pete Davidson had split -- just five months after welcoming Scottie Rose, and a year and a half after going public with their relationship in early 2025.