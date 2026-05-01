Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt Working Through Relationship Issues After Welcoming Baby

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are going through a rough patch in their relationship 5 months after welcoming their baby girl, Scottie Rose ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the pair is dealing with some challenges, but they're trying to figure things out together. We're told they’re working through a difficult time and sorting out what direction their relationship is heading.

Despite the issues, our sources say they're doing great when it comes to parenting ... their kid is their top priority, and they're both rooting for each other to do well. As our sources put it, couples go through cycles, and that's what's happening here.

Elsie gave birth to their baby girl on December 12, 2025 after TMZ broke their pregnancy news in July. They've been romantically linked since March 2025.

Scottie was named after Davidson's father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a firefighter who died responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

The pair appeared to be in pure pregnancy bliss before welcoming their child ... going on full vacation mode on a stunning trip that had them kayaking, snorkeling, and swimming together. Pete also looked thrilled to be celebrated alongside Elsie at her baby shower -- even going in for a passionate smooch at one point -- just a few weeks before they became parents together.

In January, Pete opened up about the realities of being new parents, though, telling Us Weekly the pair were in "survival mode" as they figured out the ins and outs of their new life together.