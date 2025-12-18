Pete Davidson's Model Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Gives Birth

Pete Davidson has joined the diaper squad ... his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt has given birth!

Yup, the model officially announced the arrival of their newborn on IG Thursday ... sharing photos of their little one. She says her baby girl, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, was born on December 12, 2025 ... last Friday.

Pete and Elsie were soaking up the soon-to-be-parent vibes over the summer ... relaxing on luxe getaways and enjoying some much-needed chill time together.

TMZ spilled the tea -- the former "SNL" star and Elsie have been expecting since July, after sparks flew back in March.

Pete's been a doting dad-to-be in the run-up to the birth ... carrying his GF's pregnancy pillow for him on his shoulders while walking through NYC -- and, we also got video of Pete planting a kiss on her lips at the baby shower.

The duo got together after Pete’s high-profile heartbreak tour -- Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski ... you name it.