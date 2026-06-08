Play video content Video: Elsie Hewitt Breaks Down Her Single Parent Schedule Since Pete Davidson Breakup

Elsie Hewitt is letting us in on what life is like as a single mom since she and Pete Davidson split ... and she's quickly finding out she doesn't have much time to herself anymore.

In a recent TikTok, the model mama vlogged her day taking care of her 5-month-old daughter, Scottie Rose.

She kicked it off by saying she'd slept like crap -- waking up in the middle of the night to change a dirty diaper -- while her baby slept like, well, a baby.

Elsie explained she hadn't worked out since she gave birth to Scottie ... and had finally managed to fit a Pilates class into her packed schedule.

The "Industry" actress also had big dreams of going out to eat after putting her daughter down for the night ... but that wasn't so successful.

As we reported ... Elsie and Pete split last month, after going through a rough patch while adjusting to parenthood.