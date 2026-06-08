Pete Davidson Seen With Daughter Scottie in NYC

Seen With Daughter Scottie in NYC

Pete Davidson is spending quality time with his daughter, Scottie Rose, despite speculation suggesting he's absent from her life.

A photo obtained by Deuxmoi shows Pete out Monday in a New York City park, pushing 5-month-old Scottie in a stroller during what appeared to be a relaxed afternoon outing.

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The sighting comes just hours after Elsie Hewitt gave fans a glimpse into her life as a single mom following her split from Pete.

Play video content Video: Elsie Hewitt Breaks Down Her Single Parent Schedule Since Pete Davidson Breakup

In a recent TikTok, Elsie documented a day caring for Scottie, revealing she was up in the middle of the night changing a dirty diaper, then squeezed in her first Pilates class since giving birth, and she attempted, but failed, to make it out for dinner later that night.

But we're told the videos only show Elsie's side of the parenting equation.

Our sources say Pete remains very active in Scottie's life and sees her daily. We're told Pete continues covering expenses for the baby and is helping with Elsie's healthcare and living situation despite their breakup.

As we reported ... Pete and Elsie split last month.