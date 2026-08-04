Sara Gilson's Ex Asks Court to Block Husband's Beneficiaries From Getting Cut of Her Estate

Influencer Sara Gilson and her husband Jeremiah Duffey died in a murder-suicide -- and now Gilson's ex is trying to prevent Duffey's "beneficiaries" from profiting off the brutal slaying, according to new court docs.

In a July 29 filing, Gilson’s former husband Lyle Landers states that Gilson had no will at the time that Duffey allegedly shot her, and then took his own life in Oklahoma. Gilson was killed by Duffey on July 23 -- less than two weeks after she accused Duffey of being a pedophile in a video posted to TikTok.

The docs say Landers made every effort to find a probate will for Gilson but came up empty at every turn.

Now, Landers is requesting that the court stop any and all beneficiaries of Duffey's estate from getting a dime of the money Gilson made from being a lifestyle and fashion influencer on TikTok.

Landers points out that Duffey “intentionally and feloniously" took Gilson's life, so Duffey's designated beneficiaries “should be barred from inheriting" from Gilson.

Landers also quoted Oklahoma law, noting that no person convicted of murder or manslaughter shall “inherit from the victim of the offense, or receive any interest in the estate of the victim."

In addition, Landers says Gilson left behind personal property in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which he intends to "preserve and protect” for their kids.