Elsie Hewitt Enjoys Day Out With Daughter After Single Parenting Confession

Elsie Hewitt looks like she has this whole mom thing under control while out with baby Scottie Rose in NYC ... despite recently getting real about the struggles of single motherhood.

The model kept it cool and stylish in the summer heat while carrying her 5-month-old daughter -- whom she shares with ex Pete Davidson -- strapped snugly to her front as they took on the city together.

Judging by the pics, Elsie was fully locked into mom mode ... keeping close to her little girl and showing off their adorable bond along the way.

Play video content Video: Elsie Hewitt Breaks Down Her Single Parent Schedule Since Pete Davidson Breakup

As you know, Elsie recently opened up about the tougher side of parenting solo and her schedule as a single parent following her split from Pete last month ... recording a day-in-the-life vlog taking care of her daughter and finally being able to attend a Pilates class since becoming a new mom.