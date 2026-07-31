Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt Are Locked In on Co-Parenting Daughter

It seems like Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have got co-parenting Scottie Rose all figured out, TMZ has confirmed.

The exes told us in a joint statement ... "We are cooperatively coparenting our daughter whose well-being remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to working together to give her love from both of us."

As you know, both parents have been active in their daughter's life ... Pete was even walking her around the Big Apple before Father's Day.

And despite the breakup, our sources previously told us Pete and Elsie remain completely focused on coparenting their baby girl.

Before this, they hadn't seemed to be talking much since their split ... Elsie broke down a day in her life as a single parent not too long ago.