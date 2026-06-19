Pete Davidson's Ex Elsie Hewitt Shares Sexy Bikini Snaps
Elsie Hewitt Don't Get Burned By My Bikini Body!!!
Published
Elsie Hewitt just got done soaking up some sun ... and she shared some insane thirst traps to drool over.
Check out the snaps ... the model is rockin' a little orange bikini ... bursting at the seams as she shows off her silly side and smiles.
As you know ... Elsie and Pete Davidson recently split -- just months after she gave birth to their daughter ... so she's had a lot of life-changing events ... but one thing remains constant ... her sex appeal.
Elise has been documenting her post-pregnancy journey ... taking folks through all the highs and lows that come with being a single parent.
Motherhood aside, Elsie sure looks happy and stunning just in time for summer!