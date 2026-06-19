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Pete Davidson's Ex Elsie Hewitt Shares Sexy Bikini Snaps

Elsie Hewitt Don't Get Burned By My Bikini Body!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Elsie Hewitt Hot Shots
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Elsie Hewitt just got done soaking up some sun ... and she shared some insane thirst traps to drool over.

Check out the snaps ... the model is rockin' a little orange bikini ... bursting at the seams as she shows off her silly side and smiles.

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As you know ... Elsie and Pete Davidson recently split -- just months after she gave birth to their daughter ... so she's had a lot of life-changing events ... but one thing remains constant ... her sex appeal.

Pete Davidson And Elsie Hewitt Happier Times
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Pete Davidson And Elsie Hewitt Happier Times Launch Gallery

Elise has been documenting her post-pregnancy journey ... taking folks through all the highs and lows that come with being a single parent.

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Motherhood aside, Elsie sure looks happy and stunning just in time for summer!

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