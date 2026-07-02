Pete Davidson Returns Home After Michael Rubin's White Party
Pete Davidson I'm Pooped After Rubin's White Party
Pete Davidson hit pause on diaper duty ... and hit up one of the hottest invites of the summer, Michael Rubin's Fourth of July White Party ... and by the time he got home, he looked exhausted.
Check out this pic -- Pete's at a New York City heliport around 3 AM ... fresh off a night in the Hamptons at Rubin's celeb-packed bash.
Pete kept his all-white fit comfy ... rocking a hoodie, sweats and the adidas T-Mac 2s ... with a light pink backpack adding the only splash of color.
The 'SNL' alum looks like he's all partied out ... and totally drained.
Our cameras spotted Jake Paul, Teyana Taylor, Mike Tyson, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys and Shaboozey at the party ... while Snoop Dogg and Alicia kept the party alive from the stage.
Looks like Pete was making the most of a rare night out as a new dad ... he's got a baby daughter with model Elsie Hewitt, but earlier this year they split and are now single parents.