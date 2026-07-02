Pete Davidson Returns Home After Michael Rubin's White Party

Pete Davidson hit pause on diaper duty ... and hit up one of the hottest invites of the summer, Michael Rubin's Fourth of July White Party ... and by the time he got home, he looked exhausted.

Check out this pic -- Pete's at a New York City heliport around 3 AM ... fresh off a night in the Hamptons at Rubin's celeb-packed bash.

Pete kept his all-white fit comfy ... rocking a hoodie, sweats and the adidas T-Mac 2s ... with a light pink backpack adding the only splash of color.

The 'SNL' alum looks like he's all partied out ... and totally drained.

Play video content Video: Stars Celebrate at Michael Rubin's Annual Hamptons White Party TMZ.com