Pete Davidson and Sarah Nader Had 'First Date Energy' at Private Dinner

Pete Davidson and Sarah Jane Nader's night on the town may have been a lot more than a friendly hang ... TMZ has learned.

Witnesses inside Campania in Brooklyn tell TMZ ... Pete took Sarah to dinner Monday night at the family-style Italian restaurant, where we're told the pair quietly slipped inside through the kitchen.

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Our witnesses tell us Pete picked up the bill, and the two spent a couple of hours dining in a private room away from the other customers.

Witnesses say Pete and Sarah were all over each other throughout the meal and appeared extremely comfortable together. We're told the outing gave off major first-date energy ... and the two looked happy and seemed to hit it off.

As we reported, Pete and Sarah were spotted walking together in Brooklyn later that night before getting into a car. Video obtained by Deuxmoi did not show any obvious PDA, though Pete opened the passenger door for Sarah before making his way around to the driver’s side.

The outing comes eight months after Pete welcomed his daughter, Scottie, with his ex, model Elsie Hewitt. Pete and Elsie dated for just over a year before splitting in May 2026.

The exes announced in July they had reached a coparenting agreement and said their daughter remained their main priority.